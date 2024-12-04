3 house burglars land behind bars; stolen property recovered

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Balanagar zone, along with Kukatpally police, busted a gang of burglars and apprehended three persons. Police recovered stolen property worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Sampangi Laxman (44), Gummadi Naga Shankar (23), and Gummadi Murali (54), all natives of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. According to police, on the complaint of Kamani Madhusudhan Rao, a resident of Kukatpally, police registered a case.

Police said Laxman and Murali were employed as drivers at the Prakash Engineering Office in Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Kukatpally. They were also closely acquainted with the Madhusudhan business partners. All three accused learnt that the Madhusudhan family was staying at their daughter’s house in Miyapur and conspired to commit a housebreaking theft at the residence.

On the intervening night of November 28-29, at 1 am, Laxman and Shankar, wearing masks and gloves, arrived at the locked house. They carried tools, including an iron rod for breaking the lock. They broke the central lock of the main door and entered the house. The accused then proceeded to the bedroom, where they forced open the almirah and stole 80 tolas of gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, and rings, and cash of Rs 2 lakh. The accused fled the scene with the stolen items, leaving the house ransacked. Using CCTV footage and analysing over 200 cameras along the escape route, the police found and apprehended them and recovered the stolen property.