3 Jansadharan Sankranti special trains rolled out

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, three Jansadharan special trains would run from Lingampalli to Kakinada Town as Train No. 07198 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Lingampalli at 20.45 hours on January 11, 12 & 13 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 08.15 hours on the next day.

En route, these Jansadharan special trains would stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations. These Jansadharan Special Trains would consist of all general second class coaches.