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3 mandals chosen for Rs 150 cr drought mitigation measures
In Short
Ponguleti directs officials to form committees at village and mandal levels in coordination with local public representatives
Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that permanent drought-mitigation measures will be implemented in three mandals with an outlay of Rs150 crore to strengthen drought resilience and improve farmers’ livelihoods.
The Minister said that the initiative aims to ensure efficient utilisation of water resources and provide sustainable solutions to recurring drought conditions. The project is being supported by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), with areas selected based on drought vulnerability, dependence on rain-fed agriculture and socio-economic conditions.
The Minister announced that Midjil mandal in Mahabubnagar district, Uppunuthala in Nagarkurnool district and Makthal in Narayanpet district have been selected for the programme. At a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Saturday with officials from the Agriculture and Disaster Management departments, Ponguleti discussed the implementation of drought-resilient agricultural measures, execution of proposed works and effective utilisation of funds. The Agriculture department will act as the nodal agency under the supervision of the Disaster Management department. The Minister directed officials to form committees at village and mandal levels in coordination with local public representatives.
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