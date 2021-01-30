3 University of Hyderabad faculty selected for Mega Science Programme

Gachibowli: The office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India plans to chart National Vision for Mega Science Programme till the year 2035 in the science disciplines viz., Nuclear Science, High Energy Physics, Astronomy & Astrophysics, Accelerator-based Science and Technology, Climate Research and Ecology and Environment. DrP S Roy, Dr Karumuri Ashok and Dr Bhawna Gomber, all associated with the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been nominated as Expert members of Mega Science Programme.

In the broad area of Climate Research and Ecology and Environment, Dr P S Roy, a former Chair Professor at the Centre for Ocean, Atmospheric sciences (CEOAS), School of Physics, UoH, has been nominated for the working group on the domain of Ecology and Environment Sciences. Sustainable development needs to be understood in the concept of Ecology and Economy for sustaining life and its environment. In the context of climate change and development aspirations Government of India has taken a major initiative to launch mega-science programme in the field of Ecology and Environment. Dr P S Roy has more than 43 years of experience in the field of Earth Observation, natural resources management and ecosystem services.

Increasing temperatures and changing rainfall patterns and extreme events are said to be due to the increased anthropogenic activities since 1950s. For a developing nation such as India, understanding the implications of climate change and qualifying them with better certainty is very important for adaptation and mitigation. In addition, improving the weather through climate prediction technologies and their effective application, among other things, is also a must for a developing economy such as India.

Prof Karumuri Ashok of the CEOAS, School of Physics, UoH, has been nominated to work both on the drafting and working group in the domain of the Climate In the broad area of Climate Research and Ecology and Environment. He is well-known for his globally-relevant climate research on the tropical Indo-pacific variability and impacts - including the discovery of the ENSO Modoki, seasonal prediction, earth system modelling, and monsoon variability and change.

Dr Bhawna Gomber, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, UoH, has been nominated in the field of High Energy Physics(WG-HEP). Dr Gomber is involved in the existing Mega Science Project – the Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment (CMS) at the LHC, CERN for the last 10 years.