30-feet Ganesh idol to be set up in Hyderabad's Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Ganesh idol will be set up at a height of 30-feet in Khairatabad this year amid COVID-19. Last year, the height of the Khairatabad Ganesh was limited to nine-feet. However, the height has been slightly increased this year but not to earlier proportions when it went up to 61-feet in 2019.

The 30-feet Ekadasha Rudra Maha Ganapati will be flanked by idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Parvati.



Amidst the anticipation of COVID-19 third wave, the festive fervour will be missed this year's Ganesh Utsav again. Sculptor Rajendran embarked the making of Ganesh idol after a small pooja here. The making of Ganesh idol involves several craftsman from different states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.



Meanwhile, the Ganesh Utsav Committee requested the devotees to strictly follow COVID-19 measures when coming for darshan.

