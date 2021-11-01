  • Menu
30 held for playing cards in Hyderabad, Rs 6.7 lakh cash seized

The Cyberabad police raided a building in Gandipet in Hyderabad on Sunday night and arrested 30 people for playing cards. They seized Rs 6.7 lakh cash, 33 mobile phones, and three cars from them.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) police is said to have acted on a tip-off and raided a building in Greenlands at Manchirevula. In the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the building was rented by an actor's father from the Telugu Film Industry for a movie shooting. However, a few persons is learned to have borrowed the building for a party.

The arrested persons will be sent for remand. More details are awaited.

