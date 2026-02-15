30 stray puppies find homes at adoption drive

Hyderabad: It was Valentine Day, on which young girls and boys express love, affection, and friendship towards the opposite sex. But the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, on the other hand, chose the day to instill love for stray dogs among the residents of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Calling upon citizens to “Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop,” Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha, along with MP Renuka Chowdhury, urged city residents to come forward and adopt Indian native (Indie) puppies to ensure they are given safe and caring homes.

The appeal was made at an Indie puppy adoption mela organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at KBR Park, Banjara Hills, on Saturday morning, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The event aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and reducing the number of stray dogs on the streets through adoption.

The Ministers and the MP inaugurated the adoption drive, interacted with visitors, and personally handed over puppies to citizens who came forward to adopt them.

They appreciated GHMC’s initiative in conducting such programmes and suggested that similar adoption camps be organised more frequently. Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries observed that dogs have long been regarded as loyal companions to humans. They emphasised that adopting Indie puppies would not only provide them shelter but also strengthen the bond between humans and animals. Citizens who adopt puppies should treat them as family members and friends, they said.

They also stressed the importance of responsible pet care, urging pet owners to ensure timely vaccination and sterilisation of adopted dogs.At the mela, 50 healthy, dewormed and vaccinated Indie puppies of various types were put up for adoption. Of them, 30 puppies found homes. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from animal lovers and families who turned up in large numbers.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Priyanka Ala, GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakeel, Deputy Director Dr. Rama Krishna, and other officials were present.