31st ABACUS-IT Quiz at Bankatlal Badruka College: A Showcase of Innovation and Knowledge

Bankatlal Badruka College for Information and Technology, Hyderabad, is set to host the 31st edition of the ‘ABACUS-IT Quiz’ on February 1st, 2025, at the Badruka College Auditorium.

The event will feature distinguished chief guests, Mr. Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer at TCS, and Mr. Richard King, Region Head of University Alliances at TCS. Students from a variety of colleges, including Degree, PG, and B.Tech, will participate in the quiz competition, with exciting prizes for the winners and runners-up.

The event also has Flash-mob and many exciting Fun games.

Spot Registrations : 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m

For Spot Registrations Contact: 9550243050