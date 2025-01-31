  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

31st ABACUS-IT Quiz at Bankatlal Badruka College: A Showcase of Innovation and Knowledge

31st ABACUS-IT Quiz at Bankatlal Badruka College: A Showcase of Innovation and Knowledge
x
Highlights

Bankatlal Badruka College for Information and Technology, Hyderabad, is set to host the 31st edition of the ‘ABACUS-IT Quiz’ on February 1st, 2025, at...

Bankatlal Badruka College for Information and Technology, Hyderabad, is set to host the 31st edition of the ‘ABACUS-IT Quiz’ on February 1st, 2025, at the Badruka College Auditorium.

The event will feature distinguished chief guests, Mr. Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer at TCS, and Mr. Richard King, Region Head of University Alliances at TCS. Students from a variety of colleges, including Degree, PG, and B.Tech, will participate in the quiz competition, with exciting prizes for the winners and runners-up.

The event also has Flash-mob and many exciting Fun games.

Spot Registrations : 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m

For Spot Registrations Contact: 9550243050

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick