36-hour water disruption likely in parts of city

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are likely to experience low water pressure and temporary disruption in the drinking water supply for about 36 hours as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board undertakes major maintenance and upgrade works in the Manjeera Phase 3 system.

According to officials, the works will begin at 8 am on March 7 and continue until 8 pm on 8 March. During this period, the Water Board will replace 35-year-old high tension electrical panels at the Peddapur pump house, which plays a crucial role in supplying drinking water to the city.

The outdated panels will be replaced with new electrical systems to ensure safer and more reliable operations. Along with the electrical upgrades, maintenance teams will also undertake repairs and replacements of air valves and air vents on major pipelines.

This includes the 1600 mm diameter pumping main pipeline between Peddapur and Singapur, where air valves will be replaced, and the 2000 mm diameter gravity main pipeline between Singapur and Peddapur, where air vents will be repaired.

Due to these works, supply to the Shaikpet reservoir will be completely stopped, while Bhojagutta may receive water at low pressure. In O&M Division 18, areas such as Manikonda, Kokapet, Narsingi, and Manchirevula will face a complete disruption in supply.