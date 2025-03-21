3,750 kg of prohibited BG-III cotton seeds seized

Hyderabad: Over 3,750 kgs of spurious BG-III cotton seeds worth Rs 98.75 lakh which are banned by the government of Telangana were seized by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), Medchal Zone, along with officials from the Agricultural Department and Shamirpet police. The officials conducted a joint operation and arrested a person involved in transporting spurious cotton seeds with the intention of selling them to unsuspecting farmers.

The police arrested Surimilla Naresh of Mancherial district, an owner and driver of vehicle, while the receiver Sollu Suresh and supplier Ramana alias Ramaiah of Karnataka are absconding.

According to the police, Suresh from Mancherial, hired Naresh with a rent of Rs 50,000 for transportation of prohibited (BG-III) cotton seeds from a person Ramana in Kushtagi, Karnataka, to Mancherial. Naresh took his DCM and went to Kushtagi, Karnataka, where Ramaiah took the empty vehicle to an unknown place and returned back the vehicle loaded with 150 bags of 3,750 kg of banned cotton seeds.

N Koti Reddy, DCP Medchal Zone said that Sollu Suresh, along with the Naresh, planned to transport these cotton seeds to Mancherial. Aware of the demand for BG-III cotton seeds in the market, they intended to sell the seeds for personal monetary gain.

On March 19, while transporting the seeds to Mancherial, the vehicle was intercepted on the road leading to Thumukunta village from ORR Exit No-7, under the ORR bridge near Shamirpet. The police arrested the accused with the banned cotton seeds.

The seized 3,750 kg of BG-III cotton seeds are enough to grow on 4,166 acres of land. The Shamirpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

The police have urged farmers to avoid purchasing loose seeds from unauthorised dealers or agents and instead buy seeds from branded companies.

They also advised against cultivating BG III/HT cotton, which harms the environment, and refraining from using Glyphosate Herbicide.

Farmers are encouraged to report any instances of spurious seed sales by dialing 100 or messaging via WhatsApp at 9490617444.