3rd anniversary of Anti Corruption Foundation of India celebrated

Hyderabad: National President of Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI), Narender Arora organised a award function on the occasion of 3rd anniversary of ACFI at head quarter of ACFI Karnal Haryana,

The awards were presented to ACFI workers who play a vital role in awareness against corruption. Four members from Telangana were awarded with 'Pride of India 2021.'

Syed Zaker Shareef National board member, chief Director ACFI, Mohd Shoukat Director RR Dist ACFI, Principal MS Mission School, Director MS.Com Advt Agency, J Ashok Kumar, P Narsimulu, Md Kaleemuddin & Md Jahangir, and many more awards to different parts of India Kashmir to Kaniya Kumari & Bengal to Gujrat, film actor Autar Gill, Miss India runner up 2018 and other dignities attend the programme.