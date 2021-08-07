4 held in murder of Hyderabad realtor

The KPHB police on Saturday arrested four persons in the murder of Hyderabad realtor Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. The arrested persons, identified as Mallesh, Sudhakar, Krishnam Raju and one another were sent to judicial remand.



Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy had gone missing since July 20 and his mobile was turned off. Suspecting over Reddy's disappearance, the victim's son-in-law lodged a complaint with the police. The police swung into action and investigated the case based on the CC cameras and car registration number.



The police said that the accused kidnapped Vijaya Bhaskar from his house after he became unconscious, consuming sedative mixed food. Later, they killed him and cremated at Sunnipeta crematorium near Srisailam in Kurnool district. A financial dispute is said to be reason behind the murder.



The accused confessed that they were asked to kill Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy by a Nellore-based godman. Efforts have been launched by the police to nab the godman.

