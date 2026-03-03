4 money lenders held for abetting 3 family members’ suicide in Amberpet

Hyderabad City Police have apprehended four illegal moneylenders in connection with a suicide case. The accused allegedly subjected borrowers to severe harassment over loan repayments, which led to the deaths of three members of a family.

Amberpet police arrested Mohd Wasi Uz Zaman alais Irfan (57), a real estate & scrap businessman, P Rajasekhara Reddy (55), a construction worker, Mohd Nawaz (50), businessman, and Syed Majeed Hyder (53), an electrician. Police seized 12 multiple blank cheques, 6 empty promissory notes, 3 MOUs, mortgage-cum-loan agreements, original land documents pertaining to 3 acres of agriculture land at Bhuvanagiri, bond papers and mobile phones of the accused used for threatening the deceased family.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to lending money on high interest rates and pressurising the deceased family members for repayment. They also confessed to forcibly collecting blank cheques, promissory notes, and property documents as collateral security.

According to police, on February 24, a complaint was received from the daughter of the deceased persons Kadgekar Amulya stating that her father Kadgekar Ramraj, mother Madhavi, and younger brother Kadgekar Shashank Raj were found dead at their residence in Bapu Nagar, Amberpet. They committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in separate rooms and her mother lying dead on the bed.

Police during investigation found suicide notes from the scene which contains illegal demands, harassment by the illegal financers whose harassments forced them to commit suicide. The suicide notes and statements of family members and witnesses revealed that the deceased were facing severe financial harassment from the money lenders after taking a loan of Rs 57 lakhs for running ‘King’s Biryani’ hotels at Mallapur and Chakripuram. The accused collected huge interests on a daily basis. The deceased family members committed suicide unable to bear the harassment of the money lenders.

Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, DCP Secunderabad Zone said that the accused persons demanded huge amounts of interest and forcibly obtained blank cheques, promissory notes, MOUs, and original land documents. They repeatedly threatened and humiliated the deceased over phone and threatened to visit their house and insult them publicly

“Call data records confirmed that on the night of suicide 23/24 February, the accused persons contacted and threatened with dire consequence demanding repayment of loan amounts,” said the DCP. All four accused have been arrested and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress.