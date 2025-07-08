4 of family from city die in US road accident

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad family was killed in an accident in the US on Monday. All the four members of the family were burnt alive as the car caught fire. The family was identified as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini and their two kids.
They were on a vacation to the United States. Reportedly, they were killed after a mini truck driving in the wrong direction crashed into their car in Green County, US. Following the accident, their car caught fire, and all were burnt. DNA tests are underway to confirm identities before handing over the bodies.
