4 pay & use toilets at Rajendran'r on cards

Rajendranagar: The GHMC circle 11 has come up with a proposal for setting up of pay and use toilets in four places in surrounding areas to facilitate people. This initiative is a follow up for the proposed high rise skyway at Aramghar and a few FOBs at different locations in Rajendranagar area.



"The area receives a heavy footfall of passengers as well as daily wage labourers every day from different southern districts because Aramghar crossroads is on a busy Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway. This junction is considered as a transit point that connects the city to other districts. Keeping this in mind, we have proposed four pay and use toilets at different locations such as Pillar no-117 Attapur, Dairy Farm Junction, beside RDO office and near Bhavani Colony," said Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GHMC Circle 11, Rajendranagar.

He said, "Four locations have been identified and inspection was completed to ascertain the feasibility." "Already an AC public toilet was set up at Aramghar crossroads, but it was not sufficient to facilitate the large number of visitors in the area. So, we have decided to increase the number of pay and use toilets in the area in order to extend the services more efficiently," he explained.

The proposal is likely to get the nod from the Zonal Commissioner of Charminar by next month, soon after he rejoins the duty after his leave. Recently the officials of town planning wing were seen removing the encroachments bare handed at Attapur in the absence of necessary equipment.