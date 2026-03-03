44 Gulf flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Several international flights bound for Gulf countries were cancelled at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to airport authorities, as many as 44 flights, including 22 arrivals and 22 departures, were cancelled on Tuesday. Airlines took the decision in view of the prevailing war-like situation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Flights to destinations such as Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and other cities in Saudi Arabia were cancelled. Services to Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat and Medina have also been temporarily suspended.

Airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Emirates and Qatar Airways announced cancellations due to the uncertain security situation in the region.

With multiple flights called off, the otherwise busy airport wore a deserted look, with a noticeable drop in passenger movement and vehicular traffic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a key advisory to passengers to cancel their trips to Middle East countries and check flight status through airline websites and airport authorities.