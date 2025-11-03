5 arrested for murder following gang feud in city

Hyderabad: TheHyderabad City Police within a short span of time arrested five persons for the murder of Shaik Mohsin of Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda. The accused individuals were produced before the court for judicial custody.

Bandlaguda Police arrested Syed Sha Fahad (23), a cab driver and a resident of C-Block, Hafez Baba Nagar, Syed Sohail (21), an auto driver of Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, Mohammed Amer (24), an auto driver of Farooq Nagar, Falaknuma, Mohammed Bin Abdullah SaifTopi (32), an auto driver of Omer Colony, Hafeezbaba Nagar, and Shaik Afroz (30) of Bandlaguda.

According to the police, Sha Fahad and Saif had an ongoing rivalry with two individuals, Riyaz and Hashmath, who are members of separate cow-theft gangs. Both these gangs bore a grudge against Fahad and Saif, as they had previously provided information about the gangs’ criminal activities to the police, which led to their arrest and remand to judicial custody.

Subsequently, after securing bail, some members of the said gangs began searching for Sha Fahad and Saif with the intention of exacting revenge and eliminating them. In the meantime, the deceased, Mohsin, informed Fahad and Saif that both gangs were searching for them. However, it was later discovered that Mohsin himself was passing on their movements and information to the rival gangs. Furthermore, the accused suspected that Mohsin had financially supported the Adil gang, which had earlier committed the murder of Sha Fahad’s cousin, Mubarak Sigar, in January 2024.

S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP South East Zone, said Sha Fahad and Saif conspired with the other accused persons and hatched a plan to eliminate Mohsin. "On September 29 at 9 pm, the accused persons proceeded to the pan shop of the deceased situated at Ghouse Nagar, called him out from the shop, and attacked him with a sickle and knives, causing multiple grievous injuries, which led to his death,” said the DCP.