Live
- Minimalism In Home Decor: Embrace Simple, Chic, And Calm Living
- Heavy Rainfall Hits Hyderabad; Yellow Alert Issued Across Telangana
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns at Paris Fashion Week
- Zoho’s Arattai Messaging App Surges in India, Promises Privacy and Openness
- Air India, Airbus open training centre to train 5,000 pilots for India’s aviation growth
- Intense Rains Expected in Telangana; Light Showers in South Hyderabad Today
- WhatsApp Rolls Out AI Features as India Embraces Arattai Messaging App
- Delhi HC initiates Contempt Action Against Lawyer Over Corruption Allegations
- SC pulls up Bengal Magistrate for claiming loss of jurisdiction after missing case disposal deadline
- Chiranjeevi Shares Picture with Mega Heroes After Watching ‘They Call Him OG’
₹5 Indiramma Canteens Launched in Hyderabad – Affordable Meals for All
Highlights
New Indiramma Canteens opened in Hyderabad offer clean, healthy meals for just ₹5. Over 30,000 people benefit daily. A GHMC initiative to support low-income citizens.
New Indiramma Canteens opened in Hyderabad on Monday. The canteens are at Moti Nagar X Roads and Khairatabad Mint Compound. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi attended the event.
People can get breakfast and lunch for just ₹5. The food is hot, clean, and healthy. This helps poor people, students, workers, and drivers.
GHMC is helping by paying most of the cost. They pay ₹14 for breakfast and ₹24.83 for lunch. This can save people up to ₹3,000 each month.
There are 150 canteens in the city. Over 30,000 people eat there every day. The canteens are clean and have water, seating, and handwash areas.
Next Story