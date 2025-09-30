₹5 Indiramma Canteens Launched in Hyderabad – Affordable Meals for All

New Indiramma Canteens opened in Hyderabad on Monday. The canteens are at Moti Nagar X Roads and Khairatabad Mint Compound. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi attended the event.

People can get breakfast and lunch for just ₹5. The food is hot, clean, and healthy. This helps poor people, students, workers, and drivers.

GHMC is helping by paying most of the cost. They pay ₹14 for breakfast and ₹24.83 for lunch. This can save people up to ₹3,000 each month.

There are 150 canteens in the city. Over 30,000 people eat there every day. The canteens are clean and have water, seating, and handwash areas.