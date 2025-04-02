Live
50% fine rice stocks at fair price shops: CS Santhi Kumari
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari holds a teleconference with Collectors and other officials on Tuesday
Hyderabad: In wake of the State government speeding up the distribution of fine rice to beneficiaries across the State, the Civil Supplies Department has already delivered 50 per cent of the stock to fair price shops.
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday informed that more than fifty per cent stock of fine rice has already been received by the fair price shops and the remaining stock will be delivered in a couple of days. Collectors were told to ensure that there are no complaints with regard to quality and quantity of rice.
During a teleconference with the Collectors, Additional Collectors and officials of The Civil Supplies Department and Chief Secretary took stock of the fine rice distribution programme. CS directed the Collectors to chalk out an action plan in consultation with the Ministers and local MLAs to organise the fine rice distribution programme at all the mandal headquarters. The fine rice distribution programme should be conducted in a festive atmosphere by involving the local public representatives duly giving wide publicity to the programme. The prestigious programme of the government was launched by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Ugadi.