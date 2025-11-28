50 Nigerians held in massive drug cartel crackdown

Hyderabad: Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force executed a massive crackdown, arresting over 50 overstaying Nigerians linked to a sprawling drug cartel across Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam.

In a high-stakes joint operation, 124 EAGLE officers, including one SP, eight DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 16 SIs and 82 constables, teamed up with 100 Delhi Crime Branch personnel to raid 20 locations in Delhi's Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, Chandra Nagar and Munirka areas. The sweeps yielded a massive drug haul, targeting cartel members peddling narcotics while some women doubled as sex workers.

Key arrests extended to Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam, where local police collaborated seamlessly with EAGLE to nab a drug kingpin, drug-selling women operatives and main mule account holders. Nearly every EAGLE officer was deployed, underscoring the operation's scale and the force's commitment to dismantling interstate drug networks. EAGLE commended the exemplary cooperation from the Delhi Crime Branch and local leadership in the other regions.