58 contestants in JH bypoll fray; symbols allotted as per EC norms

Hyderabad: A total of 58 candidates are contesting in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency Bye-Election, with the inclusion of NOTA, bringing the total number of contesting options to 59.

According to the District Election Officer, three candidates represent recognised national and state political parties, 26 candidates belong to registered political parties, while 29 candidates are contesting as independents. In accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, officials have allotted election symbols to all the candidates.

R V Karnan, Hyderabad District Election Officer, confirmed: “The constituency has 4,01,365 registered voters, and to facilitate smooth polling, a total of 407 polling stations have been set up across 139 locations. So far, 102 postal ballot request applications have been received.”

Given the unusually high number of candidates, each polling station will be equipped with four Ballot Units (BUs) connected in series with a Control Unit (CU) and a VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machine. In total, 569 Control Units, 2,442 Ballot Units, and 610 VVPATs will be used in the by-election.