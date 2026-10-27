75-year-old woman held for selling ganja in Fathenagar

Hyderabad: The EAGLE Force on Monday arrested a 75-year-old woman for allegedly selling ganja to customers, including students and software professionals, at Fathenagar in the city.

The arrested woman, Shaik Jathen Bee, allegedly indulged in ganja sales and was found in possession of narcotic substances. The operation also brought to light a large number of suspected consumers reportedly visiting the premises to purchase the contraband, highlighting the need for sustained enforcement against drug supply networks and effective measures to address substance abuse.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotic Police Station team of the EAGLE Force conducted a search of the premises. During the operation, officials reportedly recovered 41 small packets of ganja weighing a total of 179.1 grams, along with Rs 43,340 in cash and a mobile phone. The seized material was documented and secured in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had allegedly been selling ganja in small packets to customers from the premises. During the operation, 70 suspected ganja consumers were identified in connection with the premises. According to the case records, medical examinations were conducted on the suspected consumers, of whom 66 tested positive for THC, the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis.