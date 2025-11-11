750 officers attend DCP’s high-level law & order review meeting

Hyderabad: In a major review meeting held at Imperial Gardens on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, Rashmi Perumal, convened with over 750 police officers to assess law and order management and policing strategies ahead of upcoming festivals.

The session was attended by the Additional DCP, ACPs of Gopalapuram, Begumpet, and Trimulgherry divisions, along with Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Constables, and Home Guards from all North Zone divisions.

Reaffirming directives from Telangana’s Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy IPS and Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar IPS, the DCP stressed the importance of public trust through visible, accountable and efficient policing.

Officers were instructed to promptly address citizen grievances, ensure strict law and order, intensify night patrolling and enhance crime prevention during festivals.

Women’s safety, traffic regulation and anti-drug activities were highlighted as critical areas of focus. Referencing the Disha Nirdesham meeting held on November 5, the DCP echoed the Commissioner’s zero tolerance stance on corruption, negligence and dereliction of duty, warning that strict disciplinary measures will be enforced against offenders.

The DCP encouraged community policing efforts, urging officers to engage with local residents, youth and business groups to foster cooperation and transparency.

The meeting also covered staff welfare, stress management and physical fitness to maintain a disciplined and professional police force.

Concluding the meeting, the DCP appreciated the North Zone police’s commitment to peace and security and

urged continued dedication to upholding the esteemed reputation of Hyderabad Police.