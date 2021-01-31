9-year-old dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad

A nine-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs near his house at Bahadurpura on Saturday. The boy is said to have gone out for playing with his friends when he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

According to the police, the boy, identified as Mohammad Ayaan is a son of an auto-driver who was playing with his friends near his house when the incident occurred. "A pack of four dogs attacked the group of children who were playing. The children managed to escape from the dogs while Ayaan couldn't. He was chased by the dogs for a while and attacked him. The boy who was severely injured died on the spot," said Bahadurpura SI A Narasimha Rao.

Locals who noticed the dogs pouncing on the boy alerted the police. By the time, the police reached the spot, the boy was dead. They registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.t