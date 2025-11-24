959 booked for drunk and drive in city, 32 jailed

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against drunk driving during the weekends, the city traffic police caught 959 persons who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. As many as 32 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad limits, the police caught 535 offenders between November 21 and November 22. Of the total offenders, 430 were two-wheeler riderss, 39 were three-wheelers, 66 were four-wheelers and other vehicles. As many as 51 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 424 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 300 two-wheeler riders, 18 three-wheeler drivers, 99 four-wheelers and 7 heavy vehicle drivers.

Police said the highest offenders (163) were in the age group of 31 and 40 years, followed by 161 in the age group of 21-30 years and 70 offenders of 41-50 years old.

Police said 63 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

In the last week (November 17 to November 22), a total 385 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 304 persons were penalized for fine amounts and 32 persons were sentenced to jail. And 22 were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.