99-day ‘Praja Palana Pragati’ drive to power urban makeover

In a major push to accelerate urban development and improve civic standards, the State government will roll out a 99-day ‘Praja Palana Pragati’ programme beginning on February 6.

The initiative, spanning 14 weeks, aims to deliver measurable progress across key sectors, including sanitation, public health, women’s welfare, environmental protection, lake conservation and fire safety.

The announcement was made during a CMC Corporation Committee meeting chaired by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, who is also serving as Special Officer. The meeting focused on chalking out a structured action plan to ensure the programme’s successful implementation.

Jayesh Ranjan directed officials to adopt a theme based approach, dedicating each week to a specific focus area. The first week will prioritise sanitation, with comprehensive cleanliness drives and field level monitoring. He noted that the Chief Minister is expected to visit select areas during the initial phase to review progress on the ground. Officials were instructed to reflect genuine public concerns in their action plans and aim for visible, outcome based results by the end of the 99 days. As part of urban beautification efforts, Ranjan suggested identifying a major road and transforming it into a world class model corridor with improved street lighting, greenery, pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, fountains, vending zones, and aesthetic enhancements.

CMC Commissioner G Srijana proposed painting road medians and curbs to enhance the city’s appearance and called for stringent measures to make the city poster free. Senior officials from departments concerned attended the meeting and reviewed implementation strategies.