9th Nizam offers ‘Dhatti’, ‘Nazrana’ to Bibi-Ka-Alam

Hyderabad: The ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Mohammed Azmet Ali Khan, Walashan Azmet Jah Bahadur, and family members of the Paigah Nawab Vicarul Umara presented the traditional ‘Dhatti’ and ‘Nazrana’ to the Bibi-Ka-Alam on Youm-e-Ashura, the tenth day of Moharram, at Purani Haveli on Wednesday.

Azmet Jah offered Dhatti from the first floor of the Peeli Gate of the historic Purani Haveli. He was flanked by Nawab Abul Faiz Khan, Trustee, Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning, Nawab Faiz bin Jung, and Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali Khan.

After offering Nazrana, he interacted with the people and participated in the procession of Bibi ka Alam, which is traditionally carried on the back of an elephant, Roopavathi.

The tradition of offering Dhatti and Nazrana has been in the Nizam family since the times of VII Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan. The eighth Nizam, Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, too, offered Dhatti and Nazrana from the same premises.