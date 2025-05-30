A Dissenting Daughter, A Leaked Letter & A Divided House: Repeated attempts made to merge BRS with BJP says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Internal bickering in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) further deepened on Thursday with party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha alleging that some party leaders had tried to merge the BRS with Bharatiya Janata Party when she was in jail in Delhi liquor case. She upped the ante against her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao with a veiled attack in which she criticised the party leaders for not taking up protests across the state when Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry probing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project served notices on BRS supremo, former chief minister and her father Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

In an informal interaction with the media, the BRS leader and Telangana Jagruti president said that when she was in jail in New Delhi, there was a proposal to merge the party with BJP and added that she opposed this move. “I told them that I was ready to be in jail for a year or more, but the party should not be merged with the BJP,” Kavitha claimed.

The BRS leader was upset with the party for not taking up any protests when notices were served on the party chief. “When notices were served on another leader, there was hue and cry,” she pointed out, hinting at the party’s reaction when KTR was served notices in the Formula E car race case. Kavitha also found fault with the party for not protesting adequately when the Telangana Thalli statue was changed. “It was Telangana Jagruti which took up protests against the government’s move. I was extremely hurt. Why did the party not respond when a newspaper carried out fake news against me? I waited till 5 pm on Wednesday and reacted to it,” said Kavitha, asking whether the party could be run by posting tweets.

She came down heavily on the negative campaign unleashed against her by ‘paid batch and YouTube batches,’ asking how they could target the daughter of the KCR family.

Kavitha also questioned the inaction from BRS leaders when they realised that there were coverts of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the party. Stating that she was a fighter, Kavitha said: “there is only one leader in BRS and that is KCR. Those who leaked my letter should not target me but show their courage on BJP”.

Without naming her brother KTR, she questioned as to what the party leaders were celebrating in the USA when the party’s situation was not good at ground level. KT Rama Rao is currently touring the USA and UK. He is scheduled to participate in Telangana Formation Day celebrations in the USA on June 2.

Kavitha further said that she wrote hundreds of letters to KCR. “What is the problem when I write a letter to my father? They are trying to create a difference between me and my father. Everyone knows who is going to benefit if I am separated from my father,” she remarked.

The BRS MLC alleged that she was deliberately defeated by some elements in the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Some leaders collided with Congress and some with BJP. Even KCR told me that he realised that party MLAs did not support her in the elections,” she claimed.

Kavitha made it clear that she had no intentions to join the Congress as it was a sinking ship. “If the Congress is a good party, the BJP could not have been as strong as it is now,” she said.