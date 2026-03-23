A game changer for Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: Frombeing hailed as the lifeline of Hyderabad to earning the dubious distinction of being among the city’s most pollutant sources, Musi River has come through the vicious circle. Pollution in its entire vicinity was of such a high magnitude that the passer-by dreaded when near the river due to the nauseating and illness causing smell emanating all around.

But here is some good news as Musi is poised to get a fresh lease of life, thanks to the state government’s ambitious bid to rejuvenate the river on a priority basis. The endeavour is to restore its original pristine glory, while maintaining ecological balance without compromising on its aesthetic appeal. A tragic irony is that despite having a lively river, and wonderful surroundings, Musi was reduced to a polluted drain due to rapid urbanisation and industrialization. According to officials, 27 nalas that are directly linked to the river have not undergone any sort of scientific sustenance treatment due to which it has caused pollution of fatalistic proportions. Now the government’s rejuvenation project aims to ensure potable water quality, reduce pollution, and revive aquatic life. The project will be taken up by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) Telangana vide GO 90, MA&UD (II) Dept., (March 25, 2017) a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for abatement of pollution and facilitate Riverfront Development to improve hygienic conditions and environs was created. The primary objectives of MRDC are to improve the ecological, social, and economic aspects of the riverfront by undertaking various development activities.

Officials pointed out many cities around the world were turning riverfronts into economic powerhouses. Taking cue, the government is set to transform the 55-km stretch of Musi into a vibrant public space that will boost tourism, increase property value and create economic opportunities. According to the officials, the first phase of rejuvenation project will cover a stretch of 21 km. For mater of convenience, the project is divided into five Zones – from ORR-West to Gandhi Sarovar (21km) will be Zone-I, Gandhi Sarovar to Puranapul (6km) Zone-II, the 4km stretch between Puranapul and MGBS will be Zone- III, the 8-km MGBS to Uppal stretch in Zone-IV, while Zone-V will cover he 16 km from Uppal to ORR East.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared by a consortium of M/s Meinhardt Singapore, RIOS, and Cushman and Wakefied. The master planning components include Blue Master Plan, Green Master Plan, Land use Master Plan, Marquee Projects, Infrastructure Master Plan and Financial Master Projects. Phase I will cover two river stretches Esa and Musa converging at Gandhi Sarovar. The Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 crore that has been earmarked for the first phase will cover seven components, including 1) River cleaning- accumulated silt and debris removal, 2) River bed profiling determined by hydrology, 3) Flood Mitigation walls and Slopes stabilization, 4) Roads along the river bank, 5) Trunk sewer mains and storm water drains/nalas on either side, 6) Water retention structures-weirs/barrages, and 7) River Front Development.

The catchment area of Osman Sagar is 740 km, while that of Himayat Sagar is 1,362. MRDC Managing Director E V Narsimha Reddy has recently given a project presentation.

The river vicinity:

A per the National River Conservation Plan, the activities allowed in the river buffer zone include developing promenades, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, seating areas, and viewing decks, underground utilities like interceptor sewers and storm water drains, while the buffer will house parks, plazas and amphitheatres, among other public-friendly facilities and amenities.

HMWSSB will augment Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and support the rejuvenation project. The transfer of the 20 TMC total water augmentation will be 17.5 TMC for drinking water supply to Hyderabad and 2.5 TMC exclusively for Musi River Rejuvenation.

Other infrastructure components for Osman Sagar- Himayat Sagar stretch up to Gandhi Sarovar include construction of I&D and STPs, sewage pumping stations, trunk sewer mains on either side of the bank. In the Osman Sagar stretch, STP will be at Narsingi, Ibrahim Cheruvu (Taramati), Hydershakote (Bapu Ghat) and Himayat Sagar- existing STP at Attapur and UGSTP (new technology). Approximately, three major balancing grey water reservoirs will be coming up at major STPs locations in Musi buffer-Attapur, Amberpet and Nagole. A ring bund is proposed along the Outer Ring Road corridor to facilitate the conveyance and utilization of treated grey water for landscaping, irrigation, construction, and industrial applications. The officials said 14 new bridges are in the offing. They include vehicular, multimodal, and pedestrian bridges.The Riverfront corridor will feature- continuous public promenades Roads and cycle tracks for improved mobility Recreation spaces.

Significance of Bapu Ghat:

Situated at the confluence of the Esa and Musa rivers, this site where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed in 1948 is embedded in the country’s history of this nation. Meanwhile, the East West Corridor will reduce travel time by 50 per cent. The 43 km distance from Gandipet to Gowrelly can be covered in 45 minutes!

Heritage tourism, culture-secular connect:

In keeping with the city’s revered Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, the government aims to promote heritage tourism, community and culture-secular connect. Towards this, a temple, mosque, Gurudwara and Church are proposed along the Musi River. According to officials, the Musi River project will be the most viable project. It will decongest the city, add freshness to the surroundings, while also emerging as a popular tourism destination.