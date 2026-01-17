A kaleidoscope in the air: Parade Grounds come alive with balloon magic

Hyderabad: The skies over the city turned vibrant and magical as the International Hot Air Balloon Festival commenced at the Parade Grounds on January 16, drawing large crowds eager to witness the spectacle.

Families, youngsters and photography enthusiasts gathered in huge numbers to experience the rare sight of massive, colourful hot air balloons being inflated and lifted against the evening sky, marking an exciting start to the three-day festival.

As the sun dipped low, internationally operated hot air balloons, flown by expert teams from several European countries, became the main attraction. Visitors watched in awe as giant balloons slowly rose from the ground, their vivid colours glowing softly during the pre-flight preparations. Many in the crowd raised their hands, capturing photos and videos on their mobile phones, turning the venue into a sea of excitement and curiosity.

According to the organisers, the festival, scheduled from January 16 to 18, includes morning balloon flights on the outskirts of Hyderabad, offering a serene aerial view of the city’s landscape, while the ‘Night Glow Balloon Show’ at the Parade Grounds has become a major crowd-puller. The illuminated balloons, glowing in synchronised patterns, created a visually stunning experience for visitors.

Sharing his excitement, S. Ganesh, who attended the festival with his family, said, “This is my first time coming to such an event. We are enjoying it a lot. Watching the balloons up close is a wonderful experience, especially for children.” Similarly, E Srinivas, who visited the festival alone, said he was impressed by the turnout. “It’s my first visit here. I came alone just to enjoy myself, and I can see so many people having fun with their families. The atmosphere is really lively,” he said.

However, some visitors also raised safety concerns. Podeti Jayashree, a visitor, pointed out that kite strings (manja) were found scattered in several areas. “Manjas are everywhere. It should be kept clean. While walking, anyone can get stuck in these strings and get hurt,” she said, urging authorities to ensure better cleanliness and safety arrangements. The drone show will showcase India’s journey from its rich cultural heritage to modern technological advancements, featuring LED lit aerial race courses, FPV drone feeds on giant screens, aerial football demonstrations, and visual displays of Telangana’s major tourist destinations.

With glowing balloons, cheering crowds, and cameras constantly clicking, the first day of the International Hot Air Balloon Festival transformed the Parade Grounds into a celebration of colour, technology, and joy, setting the tone for an exciting weekend for Hyderabadis.