A major boost to Brand Hyderabad: Shekar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) National Chairman C Shekar Reddy opines that if done correctly, the Musi Rejuvenation Project will boost the brand image of Hyderabad, thanks to 200 per cent mileage the city would get. Shekar Reddy said that if another five or six attractions come along, it will be a game changer for Hyderabad.

“One can notice that cities having rivers are naturally glamourous attractions. Once around one km stretch on either side of the river is redeveloped by the private sector, the low rises will disappear, and an organised development will come. It will make for a huge value addition to the city. Once this transpires, tourism will increase, while properties will appreciate,” he said.

The IGBC chief observed “People talk about the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat, but it is just 11 km and ours is 21 km in the first phase itself. Even after Nagole you have a green area, which remains untouched. These areas will also have a huge potential. The elevated expressway will help in decongesting the core city. While Musi is one part, the second part is the elevated flyover. They will provide different sort of facilities to commuters. The distance of 80 km will be reduced to 43 km.”

Already people equate Hitech City to Manhattan. This revamped river will spell benefits to tourism, nightlife and businesses. Recreation places will attract more multinational companies. “We can see a huge development. I am very positive about it,” Shekar Reddy said.