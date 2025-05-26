A record 24K animal lovers visit Nehru Zoo Park on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday witnessed a heavy influx of animal lovers, clocking about 24,000 visitors.

In view of the summer holidays and pleasant weather, many visitors and enthusiasts made the zoo their destination for the day’s outing. With prior preparations, the zoo management had made adequate arrangements for facilities, including deputing a greater number of security personnel at different locations, additional booking counters, extra battery-operated vehicles and drinking water units.

According to authorities, there was some wait time for visitors due to heavy rush, but additional reinforcements quickly responded to the rise in numbers. Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director, expressed sincere gratitude to visitors for choosing the zoo as their favourite holiday destination.

The zoo has more than 194 species of animals. It is the first zoo in India to have animals arranged in zoological order in open enclosures. Such open enclosures in near natural ambiance make animals feel at home.

The mode of display is either open moats or cages. In view of a greater number of visitors during the day, special animal talk shows, reptile awareness shows have been conducted to promote wildlife conservation awareness among visitors with emphasis on importance of protecting animals and their habitats, promoting the idea that wildlife is essential for a healthy planet and our well-being.

The zoo is aligning with World Environment Day theme “End Plastic Pollution” by creating public awareness to help make it plastic-free.