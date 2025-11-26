A symphony of cultures: Governor opens second phase of NE–Telangana connect

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the second phase of the Telangana–North East Connect Techno-Cultural Festival at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, highlighting the event as a powerful bridge of cultural, technological, and developmental collaboration between Telangana and the North Eastern states.

In his address, the Governor described the festival as a movement that strengthens national unity and fosters meaningful exchanges across sectors. Recalling the success of the first phase held at HITEX, IMAX, Gachibowli Stadium and the Pullela Gopichand Academy, he noted that it witnessed vibrant cultural performances, visionary discussions, and the signing of key MoUs that opened new avenues for growth.

Launching the second phase, he said the festival would host interactions in medicine, health sciences, pharma, life sciences, IT and ITES over the next three days. Delegates will also visit leading institutions including T-Hub, WE-Hub, major hospitals and industries showcasing Hyderabad’s innovation ecosystem.

The Governor emphasised that workshops, seminars and research presentations would nurture creativity and deepen cooperation. He also appreciated NGOs for adding a human dimension to the initiative.

Calling the festival a reflection of Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat, he expressed confidence that it would forge lasting partnerships and strengthen bonds between Telangana and the North East.