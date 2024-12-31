A year of betrayal by Cong govt, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, has labelled the Congress government’s first year in office as ‘Dhoka Nama Samvatsaram’ (year of betrayal). He charged the State administration with failing to deliver on key promises, particularly crop loan waivers and farmer assurances. “The Congress has robbed farmers of confidence and is conspiring to scrap the Rythu Bharosa scheme by imposing many conditions.

The ongoing schemes have become a mess under the current Congress regime”, he said. Rao also questioned the Congress’ inability to implement 42 per cent BC reservations in the local body elections. ‘The government is exploiting loopholes and using courts to delay justice. The BRS would expose Congress frauds through public movements during the upcoming elections to local bodies’.

KTR questioned the CM’s reasoning for the cancellation of the Formula E race and not the agreements with the Adani Group. He wondered on what basis Congress leaders were alleging corruption of Rs 600 crore in the case.

The BRS leader pointed out that the government was not cancelling the lease of Outer Ring Road (ORR) despite claims of irregularities and corruption against the previous BRS regime. Rao said he had received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Formula E case and questioned the agency’s unusual aggression in the case.