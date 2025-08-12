Aaj Ka Hyd…! Sewage overflows onto streets; stink stings residents

Hyderabad: Persistent rainfall continues to haunt residents, with overflowing sewage now creating double trouble for commuters and residents in Hyderabad. Mud spread across roads and sewage water gushing from manholes are giving dwellers nightmares, forcing them to endure the stench emanating from the flooded areas.

Citizens have criticised officials and urged them to solve the never-ending sewage overflow issue. Even after residents raised the problem, officials are taking time to rectify it. Residents are asking for reasons for the delay by the authorities in solving the sewage overflow issue, which is creating hazardous conditions for residents and commuters alike.

In parts of the city, manholes are cracked while others have given way. “The sanitation workers clean the line, remove a black sludge, and leave it just near the place which has been cleaned. And when it rains, it spreads, and the cycle continues,” said Addula Ravinder, a resident of Kukatpally.

In Surya Nagar, Shaikpet, Asif Sohail described the ongoing drainage problems as especially troublesome for residents’ daily activities. As the works are incomplete, residents are witnessing a flood-like situation during heavy rains. Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist, said that several works, such as the laying of sewage pipelines, box-type drains, desilting of manholes, nalas, and clearing water bodies in parts of the city, are ongoing, which is resulting in water inundation and excessive sewage overflow.

“No part of the city is spared, be it the new city’s Banjara Hills or the old city’s south zone,” he said. Moreover, due to the snail’s pace of the ongoing works, the entire road network has been damaged. Rainwater, overflowing drains, and loose sand spread on the road are dangerous for commuters, creating hazards.

“The roads were dug up for drainage works but have not been repaved. When it rains, the water level rises up to three feet and enters homes,” said Ch Anand Kumar, a resident of Srinagar Colony. Social media is buzzing with complaints about these issues. Residents say the stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and can lead to waterborne diseases.

“I don’t know how many are noticing and irritated by drainage overflowing on Hyderabad roads. From small roads in Borabanda to Jubilee Hills roads, I’m seeing drainage water flowing on the roads. It’s very unhygienic, dirty, especially for people on bikes where the water splatters on their legs or on them when fast cars whiz by. It has become far too frequent on city roads,” posted a Reddit user.