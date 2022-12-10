Aao Hyderabadis…! Numaish gates all set to open from Jan 1

Hyderabad: The All-India Industrial Exhibition which is famous as 'Numaish' is back with fool-proof arrangements by the Exhibition Society. Preparations are progressing at a brisk pace for the Numaish which is all set to open its gates on January 1, 2023, after two-years of low-fete exhibition.

Hyderabad's most awaited annual extravaganza is all set to be back at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, as the preparations are in full swing. It is the 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition, which will be held for 46 days from January 1, to February 15, 2023. Due to the Covid pandemic, the society did not organise the exhibition in 2021; it was not held as per the schedule this year.

According to the society, fool-proof arrangements have been made for the exhibition to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for visitors. It is back to the normal days, like the pre-Covid years. "There is a huge demand from traders across the country. Each year the exhibition witnesses stalls from traders from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari. The society is all set to allot over 2,000 stalls this year," said a member of the Exhibition Society.

He said "the society has decided to increase the ticket amount by Rs 10. Earlier, the entry fee for Numaish was Rs 30; for the upcoming event it will be Rs 40. After a significant fall in visitors last year it is expected to have regular footfall of about 20 lakh in the new year."

Many improvements have been taken up in the Exhibition Grounds. Walkways have been improved. For wheelchairs, and especially for women and senior citizens, the pathway has also been extended and improved. Fool-proof arrangements have been made to ensure safety, as fire-fighting infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore has been established in 2020 to avoid untoward incidents.

The Exhibition Society is planning to seek permission from the police to increase the duration of Numaish to cater to more crowds. The current timings are 4 to 10.30 pm on weekdays;during weekends and public holidays it will be till 11 m.

The exhibition is a venue of recreation, relaxation, shopping and entertainment for Hyderabadis in particular and Telangana. Over 20 lakh visitors go round the exhibition. On an average 45,000 visitors enter the Exhibition Grounds every day for 45 days. The Exhibition Society has been successfully conducting Numaish annually for more than eight decades. The citizens of Hyderabad anxiously and eagerly wait for the exhibition every year. Some visitors come repeatedly for entertainment, recreation and shopping.

'Numaish' was started in 1938 to promote industrial development in the erstwhile Hyderabad State by organising industrial exhibitions to promote products manufactured by small and medium-scale industries within the country. The first exhibition was conducted at Public Gardens in 1938; it was shifted to the Exhibition Grounds In 1946. The Exhibition Society celebrated its silver jubilee in 1966, golden jubilee in 1998, diamond jubilee in 2000 and platinum jubilee in 2015.