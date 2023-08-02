Abhinaya sree Indrani mesmerises audience Bharatanatyam

Hyderabad: Acclaimed dancer AbhinayasreeIndraniDavaluri mesmerized the audience with her Bharatanatyam performance titled "AndelaRavamidi" at SilparamaramAmphi Theatre. With over 700 remarkable performances, she is a virtuoso in the art form. As the founder of "Natyamargam" dance school, she is also a devoted teacher. Indrani holds Master's degrees in Microbiology and Dance, choosing to pursue her passion for dance over academia. Her talent and commitment earned her the title "Natyamayuri" from Sana Publications and numerous prestigious awards.

Beyond dance, Indrani has excelled in research and showcased her versatility as an actress and model. Her upcoming film "AndelaRavamidi" will debut at film festivals in August. As we anticipate her book "Mrs South Asia World Elite" in 2023, Indrani continues to inspire with her dedication to dance, social service, and academic pursuits.