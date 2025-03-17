ABVP Calls for Osmania University Bandh in Protest Against Protest Ban

In response to Osmania University's decision to ban protests on campus, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a university bandh on Monday.

On Sunday, ABVP student activists protested on campus by burning copies of the administration's circular at the Arts College.

Jeevan, an ABVP national executive member and Telangana Universities coordinator, criticized the circular, calling it undemocratic and a reflection of the Vice Chancellor's authoritarian approach.

He highlighted that Osmania University has been a center for important movements, such as the Telangana statehood agitations. Jeevan accused the administration of trying to suppress students' rights to raise concerns about issues like lack of funds, faculty recruitment, quality education, and poor food standards.

ABVP has called for an OU bandh on Monday and warned that if the university does not revoke the circular in the next 24 hours, they will organize a Chalo Assembly programme.