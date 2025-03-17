  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ABVP Calls for Osmania University Bandh in Protest Against Protest Ban

ABVP Calls for Osmania University Bandh in Protest Against Protest Ban
x

ABVP Calls for Osmania University Bandh in Protest Against Protest Ban

Highlights

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a bandh at Osmania University on Monday in response to the administration’s decision to ban protests on campus.

In response to Osmania University's decision to ban protests on campus, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a university bandh on Monday.

On Sunday, ABVP student activists protested on campus by burning copies of the administration's circular at the Arts College.

Jeevan, an ABVP national executive member and Telangana Universities coordinator, criticized the circular, calling it undemocratic and a reflection of the Vice Chancellor's authoritarian approach.

He highlighted that Osmania University has been a center for important movements, such as the Telangana statehood agitations. Jeevan accused the administration of trying to suppress students' rights to raise concerns about issues like lack of funds, faculty recruitment, quality education, and poor food standards.

ABVP has called for an OU bandh on Monday and warned that if the university does not revoke the circular in the next 24 hours, they will organize a Chalo Assembly programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick