ABVP stages dharna, seeks action against corporate colleges
Hyderabad: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a dharna in front of the Intermediate Board on Thursday. “The members demanded that the State government take action against the corporate colleges and solve the problems in Inter education in Telangana.
Intermediate admissions should be conducted completely online. Strict action must be taken against corporate colleges that are charging fees under the guise of various courses.
Additionally, colleges operating multiple branches under a single permission, without proper authorisation, should also face appropriate legal consequences. Immediate action should be taken against corporate colleges that are admitting students in violation of government regulations, even before the Class X results are announced,” said a member of ABVP.