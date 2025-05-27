ACB notice to KTR politically motivated, avers Kavitha

Hyderabad: Despite political differences among the top BRS leadership, party senior leader and MLC Kavitha on Monday came in support of party’s working president KT Rama Rao. She condemned the ACB notices issued to her brother and party leader in the Formula e-race scam.

In a strongly worded reaction, Kavitha said, “I strongly condemn the Revanth Reddy government issuing notices to KTR as a conspiracy to cover up their failures and divert attention from public issues. It is clear that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued ACB notices as part of his dirty political game. There is a political motive behind issuing a series of notices to our party leaders. KCR’s soldiers have a history of standing firm, no matter who tries to cause them any trouble,” said Kavitha.

Senior leader T Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy’s vendetta politics was a clear sign of insecurity. “Fabricated cases won’t stand in court or win public trust. We stand with KTR, truth will prevail. Satyameva Jayate,” said Rao.