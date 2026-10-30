ACB searches NIMS premises over alleged contract irregularities

Hyderabad: Days after arresting Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar, Additional Medical Superintendent and Additional Professor at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, on graft charges, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted searches at three locations within the institute’s premises over alleged irregularities in contract allocation.

The ACB suspects large-scale bribery in the allocation of canteen and medical store contracts, allegedly involving the influence of Lakshmi Bhaskar. Reports suggest that Rs 50 lakh may have been paid to the accused officer to secure contracts for operating canteens and medical shops within NIMS. A team of ACB officials visited the institute’s administrative building and examined records and documents related to tenders for setting up canteens, medical shops and supplying various materials to NIMS. The officials also searched the canteen and medical shops, verifying tender documents, licences and the authorities responsible for issuing them. The ACB collected documents, licences, certificates and bank account statements from business establishments operating within the institute. The owners of the medical shops and canteens were asked to remain available for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities.