ACDS Hosts ‘Kaleidoscope 4 (2k25)’ National Dental Conference Showcasing Innovation and Excellence

Secunderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE), successfully hosted “Kaleidoscope 4 (2k25)”, a prestigious two-day national dental conference that brought together leading voices in dental science from across the country.

Under the leadership of Principal Dr. Mamta Kaushik, the event featured a series of keynote lectures, scientific paper presentations, and interactive sessions focused on the latest advancements in conservative dentistry and endodontics. The conference served as a platform for knowledge exchange, clinical insights, and academic collaboration among students, researchers, and professionals.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and Chairman of ACDS, who lauded the institution’s achievements and its commitment to academic excellence. Also present were Dr. Dibyendu Mazumdar, former President of the Dental Council of India, and Dr. PV Nanda Kumar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Dr. Nanda Kumar Reddy commended ACDS for consistently producing high-performing students, many of whom have been selected for the prestigious ICMR-Short Term Studentship program. He also highlighted the college’s distinction as the only dental institution in Telangana ranked among the top 10 in India, attributing its success to a culture of discipline, innovation, and academic rigor.

Dr. Mazumdar praised the structured environment and high standards maintained by ACDS, noting that the college continues to set benchmarks in dental education and clinical training. He emphasized the importance of such conferences in nurturing future leaders in dentistry and promoting evidence-based practice.

“Kaleidoscope 4 (2k25)” reaffirmed ACDS’s role as a center of excellence in dental education, research, and community service. The event drew participation from dental colleges nationwide and provided a vibrant forum for students and professionals to engage with emerging trends and technologies in the field.























