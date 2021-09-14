Action on graft by KCR at right time: Shobha Karandlaje

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Monday asserted that the Centre would take action on 'corruption' by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with all evidence, at an appropriate time.

She claimed that change and development in Telangana was possible only with the BJP. Addressing the media at Medak, while participating in Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangram Yatra', Karandlaje said the 'yatra' was going on successfully. She said the Telangana government has not "done anything except words". "Except giving assurances, the government did nothing. Earlier, there was the Nizam's rule in Telangana. now the KCR family is ruling. People are in deep despair under the KCR regime," the minister stated.

She pointed out that she had sought an appointment with the CM "for bringing problems of farmers to his notice, but he denied the appointment." She charged that the CM was "ruling the State from his house".