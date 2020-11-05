Actor Pawan Kalyan takes a metro ride in Hyderabad during shooting

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan took a metro ride in Hyderabad as a part of a film shooting. He travelled by metro from Madhapur to Miyapur.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan has been busy shooting his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. The movie is being shot at Miyapur. The actor travelled to Madhapur from his residence in Jubilee Hills and boarded the train at Madhapur metro station.

Vakeel Saab is being helmed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara creations. The movie is the remake of Bollywood's hit movie 'Pink'. The movie marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to the entertainment industry after a gap of two years.

Actors Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj and others play a key role in the movie. The film was scheduled to be released on May 15, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.