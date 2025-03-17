Live
Actor R. Narayana Murthy Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills Residence
Hyderabad: Telugu actor and filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
The details of their discussion remain undisclosed, but the meeting is believed to have been a formal interaction. R. Narayana Murthy, known for his socially conscious films, has always been vocal about various political and social issues. His visit to the Chief Minister has sparked curiosity among his followers and political observers alike.
Revanth Reddy, who has been focusing on governance and development initiatives in Telangana, welcomed the veteran actor warmly. Further details about the meeting are awaited.
