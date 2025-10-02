Actress regales audience at ‘Dandiya Night’ event

Hyderabad: The city was immersed in festive spirit as the grand ‘Dandiya Night’ unfolded with unmatched vibrance, music, and dance. Hundreds of enthusiastic participants, dressed in colorful traditional attire, celebrated Navratri with joy, filling the venue with energy and devotion.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of celebrity guest Bhairavi Ardhya Deka, who graced the occasion with elegance and charm. Bhairavi not only interacted warmly with the audience but also joined in the celebrations, appreciating the cultural performances and encouraging the young talents on stage.

Speaking at the event, Bhairavi expressed her happiness in being part of such a vibrant celebration. She praised the organizers for bringing the community together in the true spirit of Navratri, while also thanking her fans for their continuous love and support.