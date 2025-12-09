Adani Group to set up Rs 2,500-crore green data centre in Telangana

Bharat Future City: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZs Limited, Adani Group, on Monday announced the setting up of a 48 MW Green Data Centre with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City, Karan Adani said the facility would be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI, Cloud Technology, and high-performance computing, playing a crucial role in meeting the needs of a rapidly digitizing India.

The Adani Ports MD described the Telangana Rising Economic Summit as a platform reflecting the ambition and confidence with which Telangana is shaping its future. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the state is experiencing clarity of vision and purpose rare in Indian public life.

“Your focus on transparent governance, rapid decision-making and long-term economic planning has created an environment where industries like us can invest boldly and confidently. What stands out is the commitment to growth with quality, where innovation, sustainability, talent development, and global competitiveness go hand in hand,” he said.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZs Limited, said that over the past few years, the Adani Group has forged a strong and expanding relationship with Telangana. “In line with our earlier commitments, we have invested in sectors such as defence manufacturing, green data centers, renewable energy projects, and cement manufacturing facilities across the state,” he said.

Highlighting the group’s defence initiatives, Adani noted that it has developed a leading aerospace park in Hyderabad, the country’s first UAV manufacturing facility producing long-endurance UAVs supplied to both the Indian Armed Forces and international markets. The facility directly employs 1,500 youth and supports additional livelihoods through its wider ecosystem.

On digital and logistic infrastructure, Adani said the group has significantly contributed to road connectivity, building over 100 km of highways linking Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad, and Khammam, with a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

Supporting Telangana’s infrastructure growth, Adani Cement has invested over Rs 2,000 crore in state-of-the-art cement plants at Ganesh Park, Tandur, and Devapur, with a combined capacity of seven million tonnes per annum. In total, the Adani Group has invested Rs 10,000 crore in the last three years, generating employment for 7,000 people.