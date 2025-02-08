Adding Muslims to the BC List is a Threat to Hindu Society: Bandi Sanjay

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has once again made sensational comments alleging a major conspiracy behind including Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) list. He warned that the inclusion of Muslims in the BC list could prevent the Hindu community from winning in competitive seats in Telangana in the future. He cited the results of the recent GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections as evidence for his claims, stating that the implementation of a 4% reservation for Muslims during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's government led to Muslim victories in seats that should have been won by the BCs.

He criticized the ongoing caste census survey, claiming it is reducing the BC population percentage and harming the interests of the Hindu community. He questioned why BC organizations have not responded to what he termed an egregious conspiracy that would hurt the entire Hindu community. He also expressed concern over the silence of intellectuals and educated individuals on this issue, calling it a misfortune for society.

As part of the campaign for the upcoming MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections, the BJP organized a "Graduate Resolve March" in Karimnagar from Rammangar Chowrasta to Geeta Bhavan Chowrasta, which saw a large turnout of youth, employees, and BJP workers. Alongside Bandi Sanjay, MPs Raghunandan Rao and Godam Nagesh, MLAs Payal Shankar, Katepalli Venkatanarasimha Reddy, Palvai Harish Babu, Ramarao Patel, and others also participated in the march. During the event, Bandisanjay unveiled the BJP manifesto for the MLC elections.

In his address to the crowd, Bandi Sanjay highlighted several key points:

- He mocked the Congress Party in Delhi, stating that voters rewarded them with "donkey eggs" for what they consider a lack of genuine governance and accountability.

- He mentioned that promises of a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹4,000 have gone unfulfilled for 14 months, leading to a total of ₹56,000 owed to each unemployed individual.

- He criticized Congress's promises to provide financial support to students, claiming they have failed to deliver on commitments totaling ₹5 lakh.

- He accused Congress and its leader, Revanth Reddy, of failing to uphold commitments, likening them to a "broken record."

- Bandi Sanjay alleged that Congress and its rival BRS are colluding and that by voting for Congress, citizens were inadvertently supporting a party that has historically betrayed them.

He further declared that the inclusion of Muslims in the BC list represents a significant injustice to the BC community, asserting that such moves could jeopardize Hindu representation in the state. He expressed concern that BC groups have been silent amidst these developments, questioning their engagement in advocating for their rights.

In recounting the statistics surrounding caste census surveys, he called on the educated class to focus on the injustices faced by BCs, especially when it comes to appointments and benefits that have not materialized. He urged the electorate to use their votes wisely in the upcoming MLC elections as a means of confronting these perceived injustices, specifically emphasizing the need to choose BJP candidates to oppose the inclusion of Muslims in the BC list and hold the Congress accountable for their actions.

Bandi Sanjay wrapped up with a call to action, encouraging people to support candidates fighting for integrity and justice, thereby reinforcing the importance of active civic engagement in governance.