Adequate water supply in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, speaking at the Urban Progress Day event on Friday, stated there is adequate water supply in Hyderabad, regardless of the city’s population growth in future.

The Minister stated even with a projected population doubling by 2050, Hyderabad stands as the sole city with a sufficient water supply. Extensive preventive measures are being implemented to avert any drinking water scarcity in future. Presently, a tank project is underway to cater to this objective.

Dana Kishore, the Managing Director of HMWSSB, stated that Hyderabad currently enjoys abundant water supply, with plans in place to cater to future needs. Previously, the city relied on Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs for drinking water, but now such dependence is unnecessary. In 2014, the city supplied 307 MGD of drinking water, whereas presently, the supply has been increased to 560 MGD. Since the establishment of GHMC, the implementation of Godavari drinking water supply phase-1 and Krishna water supply has enabled the provision of ample water to both the city and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area across three phases.

Further, he revealed that the government has allocated crores of rupees for the construction of the Sunkishala project. Additionally, he explained that approximately 20 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of drinking water has been assured from Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs to meet the future water requirements of Hyderabad city. The Water Board is also providing free drinking water of up to 20 thousand litres per month, benefiting 62 percent of the population. An expenditure of Rs. 828 crores have been incurred for this initiative thus far. Moreover, 31 newly constructed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city will be operational soon, ensuring the complete treatment of daily generated sewage water.