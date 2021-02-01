Adilabad in grip of cold weather

Begumpet: Cold weather conditions returned to Adilabad, as during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius was recorded there, according to the IMD bulletin.

It said there was no large change in the temperatures in most parts of the State. They were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts; above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some party. They were normal in many parts.

The other night temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Medak 16, Hakimpet 17.3, Ramagundam 17.5, Dundigal 18.8, Hanamkonda 18.5, Nizamabad 19.7, Mahbubnagar 19.5, Nalgonda 19.4, Bhadrachalam& Hyderabad 20.2 each, Khammam 21.6.

The day temperatures were : Mahbubnagar 33.2 deg C, Medak 32.2, Nalgonda 32, Bhadrachalam 31.6, Hyderabad 31.5, Khammam 31.4, Hanamkonda 30.5, Dundigal&Ramagundam 30 each, Nizamabad 29.8, Hakimpet 29.6, Adilabad 27.3.

According to the bulletin, the forecast for Hyderabad said fog/mist would prevail in the morning with cloudy sky later. The night temperature during the period February 1 to 6 would be 19, 19, 19, 20,19 and 19 respectively. The day temperatures would be 31, 31, 32, 32, 31 and 32 respectively.